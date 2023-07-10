Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 15,480 K

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $2.06, up 3.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.1399 and dropped to $2.0301 before settling in for the closing price of $2.04. Over the past 52 weeks, BFLY has traded in a range of $1.62-$8.72.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -352.80%. With a float of $154.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $203.79 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 330 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.77, operating margin of -260.57, and the pretax margin is -229.84.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Butterfly Network Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 51.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 05, was worth 143,482. In this transaction EVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 65,577 shares at a rate of $2.19, taking the stock ownership to the 1,383,378 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 05, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 45,633 for $2.19, making the entire transaction worth $99,845. This insider now owns 1,040,802 shares in total.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -229.90 while generating a return on equity of -43.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -352.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Butterfly Network Inc.’s (BFLY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.35 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Butterfly Network Inc.’s (BFLY) raw stochastic average was set at 38.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.16 in the near term. At $2.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.94.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 416.01 million has total of 203,931K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 73,390 K in contrast with the sum of -168,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 15,480 K and last quarter income was -33,540 K.