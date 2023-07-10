Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) average volume reaches $674.48K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on July 07, 2023, with Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) stock priced at $0.61, up 8.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.66 and dropped to $0.60 before settling in for the closing price of $0.61. CEI’s price has ranged from $0.61 to $22.62 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -38.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 89.10%. With a float of $22.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.37 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.62, operating margin of -733.79, and the pretax margin is -18039.52.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 11.07%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -18039.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 89.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Camber Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 24.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.36

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Looking closely at Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.19 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 4.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0265, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3572. However, in the short run, Camber Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6789. Second resistance stands at $0.6975. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7347. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6231, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5859. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5673.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.80 million, the company has a total of 20,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 600 K while annual income is -107,740 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 90 K while its latest quarter income was -2,350 K.