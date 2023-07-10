Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) is 18.51% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $0.3299, up 20.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.41 and dropped to $0.3299 before settling in for the closing price of $0.33. Over the past 52 weeks, CENN has traded in a range of $0.26-$1.82.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -41.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -345.80%. With a float of $161.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $265.39 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 279 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -5.75, operating margin of -583.90, and the pretax margin is -1254.16.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 37.12%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -1231.16 while generating a return on equity of -50.48.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -345.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

The latest stats from [Cenntro Electric Group Limited, CENN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.06 million was superior to 3.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 27.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 129.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3333, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5674. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4260. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4581. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5061. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3459, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2979. The third support level lies at $0.2658 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 85.30 million has total of 304,449K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,940 K in contrast with the sum of -110,090 K annual income.