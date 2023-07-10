China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) average volume reaches $937.22K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On July 07, 2023, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) opened at $1.30, higher 5.34% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.40 and dropped to $1.255 before settling in for the closing price of $1.31. Price fluctuations for CLEU have ranged from $0.50 to $1.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 24.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 40.90% at the time writing. With a float of $16.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.75 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 257 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.75, operating margin of -11.94, and the pretax margin is -10.59.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is 20.31%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -14.56 while generating a return on equity of -3.23.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02

Technical Analysis of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.58 million, its volume of 2.13 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s (CLEU) raw stochastic average was set at 97.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8693, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9118. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4350 in the near term. At $1.4900, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2000. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1450.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Key Stats

There are currently 31,598K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 41.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,600 K according to its annual income of -1,690 K.