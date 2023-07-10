Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.43%

A new trading day began on July 07, 2023, with Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) stock priced at $51.00, down -0.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.65 and dropped to $50.74 before settling in for the closing price of $51.11. CSCO’s price has ranged from $38.60 to $52.56 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 1.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 12.70%. With a float of $4.07 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.09 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 83300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.94, operating margin of +27.38, and the pretax margin is +28.08.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Cisco Systems Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 74.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 508,798. In this transaction EVP & Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $50.88, taking the stock ownership to the 414,033 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 22, when Company’s EVP and CFO sold 2,579 for $50.65, making the entire transaction worth $130,626. This insider now owns 281,493 shares in total.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2023, the company reported earnings of $1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +22.91 while generating a return on equity of 29.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.23% during the next five years compared to 8.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cisco Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.78, a number that is poised to hit 1.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

The latest stats from [Cisco Systems Inc., CSCO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 14.0 million was inferior to 18.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Cisco Systems Inc.’s (CSCO) raw stochastic average was set at 77.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $51.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $52.04. The third major resistance level sits at $52.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.22. The third support level lies at $49.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 208.28 billion, the company has a total of 4,075,058K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 51,557 M while annual income is 11,812 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,571 M while its latest quarter income was 3,212 M.