Citigroup Inc. (C) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 13.15 million

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $45.23, up 0.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.345 and dropped to $45.21 before settling in for the closing price of $45.38. Over the past 52 weeks, C has traded in a range of $40.01-$54.56.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 3.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -29.90%. With a float of $1.93 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.94 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 240000 employees.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Citigroup Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 18, was worth 598,440. In this transaction Chief Risk Officer of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $49.87, taking the stock ownership to the 155,979 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Head of Human Resources sold 2,950 for $50.77, making the entire transaction worth $149,772. This insider now owns 82,779 shares in total.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.67) by $0.52. This company achieved a net margin of +14.73 while generating a return on equity of 7.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.90% during the next five years compared to 5.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Citigroup Inc.’s (C) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.28, a number that is poised to hit 1.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citigroup Inc. (C)

Looking closely at Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C), its last 5-days average volume was 13.57 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 17.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, Citigroup Inc.’s (C) raw stochastic average was set at 35.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.95. However, in the short run, Citigroup Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.32. Second resistance stands at $46.90. The third major resistance level sits at $47.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.05.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 88.34 billion has total of 1,946,752K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 101,078 M in contrast with the sum of 14,845 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 37,494 M and last quarter income was 4,606 M.