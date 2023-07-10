Cricut Inc. (CRCT) with a beta value of 0.34 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $11.75, up 9.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.86 and dropped to $11.75 before settling in for the closing price of $11.70. Over the past 52 weeks, CRCT has traded in a range of $5.36-$16.51.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -57.00%. With a float of $49.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $215.59 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 775 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.48, operating margin of +9.02, and the pretax margin is +9.25.

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Cricut Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 49.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 134,230. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $8.95, taking the stock ownership to the 622,904 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel & Sec. sold 5,000 for $7.96, making the entire transaction worth $39,778. This insider now owns 575,491 shares in total.

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +6.84 while generating a return on equity of 9.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cricut Inc.’s (CRCT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cricut Inc. (CRCT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.22 million, its volume of 0.54 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, Cricut Inc.’s (CRCT) raw stochastic average was set at 52.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.20 in the near term. At $13.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.98.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.56 billion has total of 219,224K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 886,300 K in contrast with the sum of 60,670 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 181,230 K and last quarter income was 9,100 K.