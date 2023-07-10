Search
Steve Mayer
Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) 20 Days SMA touches -17.71%: The odds favor the bear

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) on July 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.113, soaring 1.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1183 and dropped to $0.1125 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Within the past 52 weeks, CRKN’s price has moved between $0.05 and $1.25.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 27.00%. With a float of $40.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.71 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 16 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is 22.95%, while institutional ownership is 20.80%.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.28) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Trading Performance Indicators

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 268.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64

Technical Analysis of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.35 million, its volume of 1.91 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s (CRKN) raw stochastic average was set at 18.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 153.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1521, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2049. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1200 in the near term. At $0.1221, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1258. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1142, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1105. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1084.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.90 million based on 63,652K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -14,320 K. The company made 20 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.

