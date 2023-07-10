Search
Zack King
DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) with a beta value of -0.16 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

July 07, 2023, DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) trading session started at the price of $8.52, that was 2.49% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.74 and dropped to $8.48 before settling in for the closing price of $8.44. A 52-week range for DHT has been $5.90 – $12.13.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 5.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 647.70%. With a float of $134.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1252 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.06, operating margin of +11.31, and the pretax margin is +13.60.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward DHT Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of DHT Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 59.80%.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.25) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +13.66 while generating a return on equity of 5.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 647.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 47.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)

Looking closely at DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.78 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, DHT Holdings Inc.’s (DHT) raw stochastic average was set at 27.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.24. However, in the short run, DHT Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.77. Second resistance stands at $8.88. The third major resistance level sits at $9.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.25.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Key Stats

There are 162,987K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.38 billion. As of now, sales total 454,150 K while income totals 61,520 K. Its latest quarter income was 132,570 K while its last quarter net income were 38,180 K.

Now that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s volume has hit 2.12 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
On July 07, 2023, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) opened at $78.13, higher 0.72% from the last session. During the day, the...
Read more

A look at The RealReal Inc.’s (REAL) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on July 07, 2023, with The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) stock priced at $2.08, up 2.86% from the previous...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) volume hitting the figure of 2.21 million.

Sana Meer -
Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $34.58, down -0.03% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

