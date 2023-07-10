E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) is expecting -85.13% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on July 07, 2023, with E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) stock priced at $0.137, up 4.37% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1501 and dropped to $0.129 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. EJH’s price has ranged from $0.12 to $81.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -166.00%. With a float of $23.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.11 million.

The firm has a total of 526 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.36, operating margin of -1.34, and the pretax margin is -5.23.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Personal Services Industry. The insider ownership of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is 0.49%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -8.52 while generating a return on equity of -8.43.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -166.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -75.47

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, EJH], we can find that recorded value of 1.65 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) raw stochastic average was set at 0.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 123.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2056, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.8370. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1511. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1611. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1722. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1189. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1089.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.30 million, the company has a total of 23,994K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 63,750 K while annual income is -5,430 K.