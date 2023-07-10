Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) is expecting 23.76% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On July 07, 2023, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) opened at $7.59, higher 4.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.06 and dropped to $7.59 before settling in for the closing price of $7.62. Price fluctuations for ESRT have ranged from $5.39 to $8.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 454.70% at the time writing. With a float of $157.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.34 million.

The firm has a total of 667 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.97, operating margin of +17.47, and the pretax margin is +8.91.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 100.65%.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +5.59 while generating a return on equity of 4.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 23.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 454.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.80% during the next five years compared to -11.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.32 and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Empire State Realty Trust Inc., ESRT], we can find that recorded value of 1.62 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s (ESRT) raw stochastic average was set at 80.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.34. The third major resistance level sits at $8.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.22.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) Key Stats

There are currently 160,389K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 727,040 K according to its annual income of 40,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 164,620 K and its income totaled 7,570 K.