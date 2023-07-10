Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) with a beta value of 2.12 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $3.37, up 5.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.60 and dropped to $3.355 before settling in for the closing price of $3.37. Over the past 52 weeks, FULC has traded in a range of $2.25-$15.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -6.80%. With a float of $48.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.72 million.

The firm has a total of 89 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.94, operating margin of -1768.12, and the pretax margin is -1732.43.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is 4.82%, while institutional ownership is 90.44%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 695. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 210 shares at a rate of $3.31, taking the stock ownership to the 15,992 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 20, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,923,076 for $13.00, making the entire transaction worth $24,999,988. This insider now owns 11,609,704 shares in total.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.41 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.46) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -1732.43 while generating a return on equity of -53.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.40% during the next five years compared to -16.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s (FULC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 21.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 52.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., FULC], we can find that recorded value of 0.52 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s (FULC) raw stochastic average was set at 11.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 156.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.75. The third major resistance level sits at $3.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.17.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 208.12 million has total of 61,759K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,340 K in contrast with the sum of -109,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 300 K and last quarter income was -24,780 K.