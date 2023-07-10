Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) volume exceeds 5.73 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On July 07, 2023, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) opened at $6.56, higher 6.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.025 and dropped to $6.52 before settling in for the closing price of $6.47. Price fluctuations for YMM have ranged from $4.58 to $10.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 106.10% at the time writing. With a float of $944.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.06 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6795 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.81, operating margin of -3.11, and the pretax margin is +7.56.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 44.20%.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +6.04 while generating a return on equity of 1.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.02 million, its volume of 4.02 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s (YMM) raw stochastic average was set at 47.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.10 in the near term. At $7.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.09.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Key Stats

There are currently 1,105,724K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.93 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 976,290 K according to its annual income of 58,980 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 247,870 K and its income totaled 59,540 K.