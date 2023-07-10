Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) last year’s performance of -15.15% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On July 07, 2023, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) opened at $39.86, higher 6.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.76 and dropped to $39.83 before settling in for the closing price of $39.83. Price fluctuations for FUTU have ranged from $28.00 to $72.20 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 89.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 10.40% at the time writing. With a float of $75.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2784 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.79, operating margin of +50.71, and the pretax margin is +44.11.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Futu Holdings Limited is 16.41%, while institutional ownership is 35.40%.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.82) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of +38.44 while generating a return on equity of 13.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.57% during the next five years compared to 110.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Looking closely at Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU), its last 5-days average volume was 2.25 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.85.

During the past 100 days, Futu Holdings Limited’s (FUTU) raw stochastic average was set at 35.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.20. However, in the short run, Futu Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $43.46. Second resistance stands at $44.57. The third major resistance level sits at $46.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $37.60.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Key Stats

There are currently 150,379K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.56 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 975,970 K according to its annual income of 375,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 318,460 K and its income totaled 151,850 K.