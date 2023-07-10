Genius Sports Limited (GENI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 27.21%

July 07, 2023, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) trading session started at the price of $7.26, that was 2.47% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.785 and dropped to $7.22 before settling in for the closing price of $7.30. A 52-week range for GENI has been $2.20 – $7.71.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 77.20%. With a float of $116.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.21 million.

In an organization with 2100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.59, operating margin of -45.91, and the pretax margin is -53.74.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Genius Sports Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Genius Sports Limited is 44.37%, while institutional ownership is 35.20%.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -53.26 while generating a return on equity of -28.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Genius Sports Limited (GENI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.03 million. That was better than the volume of 1.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) raw stochastic average was set at 92.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.70. However, in the short run, Genius Sports Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.77. Second resistance stands at $8.06. The third major resistance level sits at $8.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.93. The third support level lies at $6.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Key Stats

There are 219,862K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.65 billion. As of now, sales total 341,030 K while income totals -181,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 97,230 K while its last quarter net income were -25,170 K.