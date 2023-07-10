Honeywell International Inc. (HON) volume exceeds 2.25 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) on July 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $202.88, plunging -0.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $205.72 and dropped to $202.16 before settling in for the closing price of $204.01. Within the past 52 weeks, HON’s price has moved between $166.63 and $220.96.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -8.10%. With a float of $664.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $667.80 million.

The firm has a total of 97000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.40, operating margin of +20.40, and the pretax margin is +17.99.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Conglomerates industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Honeywell International Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 1,283,490. In this transaction President & COO of this company sold 6,500 shares at a rate of $197.46, taking the stock ownership to the 8,622 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s President and CEO, SPS sold 5,420 for $214.17, making the entire transaction worth $1,160,798. This insider now owns 7,343 shares in total.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.93) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +14.01 while generating a return on equity of 28.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.88% during the next five years compared to 4.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) Trading Performance Indicators

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 150.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.70, a number that is poised to hit 2.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Honeywell International Inc., HON], we can find that recorded value of 2.18 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.27.

During the past 100 days, Honeywell International Inc.’s (HON) raw stochastic average was set at 77.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 17.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $198.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $198.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $205.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $207.27. The third major resistance level sits at $208.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $201.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $200.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $198.15.

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 135.76 billion based on 665,677K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 35,466 M and income totals 4,966 M. The company made 8,864 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,394 M in sales during its previous quarter.