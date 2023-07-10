Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,978 M

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) on July 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $39.67, plunging -1.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.87 and dropped to $39.305 before settling in for the closing price of $39.81. Within the past 52 weeks, HRL’s price has moved between $37.78 and $51.69.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 6.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 9.60%. With a float of $287.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $546.42 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 20000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.09, operating margin of +10.04, and the pretax margin is +10.26.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hormel Foods Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 41.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 377,200. In this transaction GROUP VICE PRESIDENT of this company sold 9,200 shares at a rate of $41.00, taking the stock ownership to the 20,684 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s GROUP VICE PRESIDENT sold 31,400 for $40.50, making the entire transaction worth $1,271,700. This insider now owns 55,133 shares in total.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 4/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.4) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +8.03 while generating a return on equity of 13.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.50% during the next five years compared to 3.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) Trading Performance Indicators

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 143.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.89 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Hormel Foods Corporation’s (HRL) raw stochastic average was set at 19.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.71 in the near term. At $40.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $40.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $38.58.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 21.75 billion based on 546,300K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,459 M and income totals 999,990 K. The company made 2,978 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 217,240 K in sales during its previous quarter.