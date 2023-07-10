Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) with a beta value of 1.29 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $17.17, up 1.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.60 and dropped to $17.14 before settling in for the closing price of $17.17. Over the past 52 weeks, HST has traded in a range of $14.51-$19.51.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -1.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 17.00%. With a float of $706.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $713.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 165 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.63, operating margin of +15.45, and the pretax margin is +13.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The insider ownership of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is 1.11%, while institutional ownership is 107.13%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 64,443. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,688 shares at a rate of $17.47, taking the stock ownership to the 58,616 shares.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.24) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +12.90 while generating a return on equity of 9.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.40% during the next five years compared to 2.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s (HST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.04 million, its volume of 5.29 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s (HST) raw stochastic average was set at 68.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.65 in the near term. At $17.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.21 billion has total of 711,241K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,907 M in contrast with the sum of 633,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,381 M and last quarter income was 287,000 K.