Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 31.62 million

A new trading day began on July 07, 2023, with Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) stock priced at $0.0899, up 1.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.0945 and dropped to $0.0881 before settling in for the closing price of $0.09. IDEX’s price has ranged from $0.02 to $0.77 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -6.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 11.10%. With a float of $533.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $561.63 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 565 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -8.45, operating margin of -159.31, and the pretax margin is -272.26.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Ideanomics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 21, was worth 100,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 400,000 shares at a rate of $0.25, taking the stock ownership to the 1,889,125 shares.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.3 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -258.27 while generating a return on equity of -102.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ideanomics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Looking closely at Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX), its last 5-days average volume was 45.94 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 58.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Ideanomics Inc.’s (IDEX) raw stochastic average was set at 49.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 159.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 181.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.0597, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.1566. However, in the short run, Ideanomics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.0951. Second resistance stands at $0.0980. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1015. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0887, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0852. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0823.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 71.56 million, the company has a total of 787,022K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 100,940 K while annual income is -260,690 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 17,070 K while its latest quarter income was -157,000 K.