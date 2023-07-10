iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) volume exceeds 21.55 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) on July 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.115, plunging -18.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.122 and dropped to $0.105 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. Within the past 52 weeks, IMBI’s price has moved between $0.11 and $1.81.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 7.70%. With a float of $24.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.42 million.

The firm has a total of 1096 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.01, operating margin of -7.76, and the pretax margin is -12.93.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of iMedia Brands Inc. is 14.45%, while institutional ownership is 21.10%.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 1/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by -$0.69. This company achieved a net margin of -12.86 while generating a return on equity of -166.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 4.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) Trading Performance Indicators

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [iMedia Brands Inc., IMBI], we can find that recorded value of 47.4 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, iMedia Brands Inc.’s (IMBI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 290.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 199.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1987, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4978. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1197. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1293. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1027, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0953. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0857.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.90 million based on 28,917K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 544,560 K and income totals -70,050 K. The company made 133,510 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -24,160 K in sales during its previous quarter.