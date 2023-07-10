ING Groep N.V. (ING) volume exceeds 1.93 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On July 07, 2023, ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) opened at $13.39, higher 1.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.5988 and dropped to $13.39 before settling in for the closing price of $13.30. Price fluctuations for ING have ranged from $8.14 to $14.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -8.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -17.40% at the time writing. With a float of $3.56 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.62 billion.

The firm has a total of 58693 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ING Groep N.V. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 4.20%.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.28) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +10.97 while generating a return on equity of 7.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.30% during the next five years compared to -4.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ING Groep N.V. (ING). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.47 and is forecasted to reach 1.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ING Groep N.V. (ING)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ING Groep N.V., ING], we can find that recorded value of 2.08 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, ING Groep N.V.’s (ING) raw stochastic average was set at 75.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.72. The third major resistance level sits at $13.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.21.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Key Stats

There are currently 3,726,540K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 48.00 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 46,568 M according to its annual income of 12,776 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,669 M and its income totaled 1,708 M.