Investors finally get a glimpse of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) volume hitting the figure of 1.73 million.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $3.66, down -9.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.715 and dropped to $3.28 before settling in for the closing price of $3.71. Over the past 52 weeks, CCCC has traded in a range of $2.60-$13.23.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -44.00%. With a float of $43.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.03 million.

In an organization with 146 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.65, operating margin of -416.56, and the pretax margin is -412.19.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of C4 Therapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 08, was worth 31,735. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,667 shares at a rate of $5.60, taking the stock ownership to the 5,667 shares.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.71 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.75) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -412.19 while generating a return on equity of -37.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s (CCCC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.62 million. That was better than the volume of 0.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s (CCCC) raw stochastic average was set at 21.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.90. However, in the short run, C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.63. Second resistance stands at $3.89. The third major resistance level sits at $4.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.02. The third support level lies at $2.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 182.01 million has total of 49,064K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 31,100 K in contrast with the sum of -128,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,760 K and last quarter income was -34,780 K.