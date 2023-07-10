Investors finally get a glimpse of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) volume hitting the figure of 0.98 million.

On July 07, 2023, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) opened at $1.15, higher 6.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.215 and dropped to $1.15 before settling in for the closing price of $1.13. Price fluctuations for CTXR have ranged from $0.77 to $1.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2.10% at the time writing. With a float of $133.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.25 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 21 workers is very important to gauge.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -28.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)

The latest stats from [Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc., CTXR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.68 million was superior to 1.38 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CTXR) raw stochastic average was set at 32.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2567, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1876. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2267. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2533. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2917. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1617, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1233. The third support level lies at $1.0967 if the price breaches the second support level.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Key Stats

There are currently 158,858K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 179.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -33,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -10,530 K.