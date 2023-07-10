Investors finally get a glimpse of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) volume hitting the figure of 1.72 million.

July 07, 2023, ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) trading session started at the price of $1.52, that was 17.45% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.75 and dropped to $1.49 before settling in for the closing price of $1.49. A 52-week range for GWH has been $0.75 – $5.30.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 83.70%. With a float of $84.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 271 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -197.20, operating margin of -11800.00, and the pretax margin is -8721.36.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ESS Tech Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ESS Tech Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 39.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 4,012. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $1.60, taking the stock ownership to the 31,986 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $1.65, making the entire transaction worth $8,250. This insider now owns 583,821 shares in total.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -8721.36 while generating a return on equity of -45.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 176.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) saw its 5-day average volume 1.47 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) raw stochastic average was set at 62.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 117.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2410, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2491. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8367 in the near term. At $1.9233, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4033. The third support level lies at $1.3167 if the price breaches the second support level.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Key Stats

There are 154,367K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 230.00 million. As of now, sales total 890 K while income totals -77,970 K. Its latest quarter income was 370 K while its last quarter net income were -21,900 K.