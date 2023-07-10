Search
Shaun Noe
Investors finally get a glimpse of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) volume hitting the figure of 9.04 million.

Company News

A new trading day began on July 07, 2023, with Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) stock priced at $0.69, up 19.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.88 and dropped to $0.69 before settling in for the closing price of $0.70. KSCP’s price has ranged from $0.36 to $3.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 29.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 52.20%. With a float of $46.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 92 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -62.96, operating margin of -567.71, and the pretax margin is -455.39.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Knightscope Inc. is 6.52%, while institutional ownership is 9.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 98,603. In this transaction Chief Design Officer of this company sold 238,000 shares at a rate of $0.41, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -455.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Knightscope Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP)

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) saw its 5-day average volume 5.21 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Knightscope Inc.’s (KSCP) raw stochastic average was set at 43.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 260.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 144.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5017, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4596. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9160 in the near term. At $0.9930, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1060. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7260, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6130. The third support level lies at $0.5360 if the price breaches the second support level.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 41.80 million, the company has a total of 48,898K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,630 K while annual income is -25,640 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,900 K while its latest quarter income was -2,440 K.

