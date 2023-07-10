Investors finally get a glimpse of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) volume hitting the figure of 0.74 million.

On July 07, 2023, Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) opened at $21.46, higher 13.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.025 and dropped to $21.30 before settling in for the closing price of $21.15. Price fluctuations for QTRX have ranged from $6.31 to $24.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 35.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -63.10% at the time writing. With a float of $34.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.33 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 370 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.15, operating margin of -68.57, and the pretax margin is -91.58.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Quanterix Corporation is 8.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 152,418. In this transaction CFO and Treasurer of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $10.16, taking the stock ownership to the 48,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President & CEO bought 105,000 for $10.43, making the entire transaction worth $1,095,150. This insider now owns 185,823 shares in total.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -91.64 while generating a return on equity of -24.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 24.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Quanterix Corporation (QTRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.48 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Quanterix Corporation’s (QTRX) raw stochastic average was set at 99.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.93 in the near term. At $25.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.39. The third support level lies at $19.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) Key Stats

There are currently 37,409K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 791.22 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 105,520 K according to its annual income of -96,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 28,460 K and its income totaled -6,100 K.