Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Investors finally get a glimpse of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) volume hitting the figure of 10.05 million.

Analyst Insights

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) on July 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.31, soaring 1.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.41 and dropped to $5.305 before settling in for the closing price of $5.32. Within the past 52 weeks, ERIC’s price has moved between $5.01 and $7.81.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 5.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -17.50%. With a float of $2.99 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.33 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 104931 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.79, operating margin of +11.29, and the pretax margin is +9.06.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Communication Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 8.20%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.05) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +6.90 while generating a return on equity of 15.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.90% during the next five years compared to 20.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) saw its 5-day average volume 7.91 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 9.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s (ERIC) raw stochastic average was set at 36.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.43 in the near term. At $5.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.26. The third support level lies at $5.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.81 billion based on 3,344,152K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 26,910 M and income totals 1,856 M. The company made 5,980 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 144,930 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Investors must take note of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s (CX) performance last week, which was -4.29%.

Sana Meer -
July 07, 2023, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) trading session started at the price of $6.61, that was 1.83% jump from the session...
Read more

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) with a beta value of 1.95 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Zack King -
On July 07, 2023, IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) opened at $13.72, lower -0.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Now that First Horizon Corporation’s volume has hit 8.91 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on July 07, 2023, with First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) stock priced at $11.66, up 1.37% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.