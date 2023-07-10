Investors finally get a glimpse of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) volume hitting the figure of 1.23 million.

A new trading day began on July 07, 2023, with Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) stock priced at $0.9956, up 5.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.03 and dropped to $0.981 before settling in for the closing price of $0.97. YSG’s price has ranged from $0.82 to $2.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 43.60%. With a float of $361.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $559.06 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1837 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.96, operating margin of -25.06, and the pretax margin is -22.43.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Yatsen Holding Limited is 5.08%, while institutional ownership is 25.50%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -22.00 while generating a return on equity of -15.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Yatsen Holding Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

The latest stats from [Yatsen Holding Limited, YSG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.83 million was inferior to 1.57 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Yatsen Holding Limited’s (YSG) raw stochastic average was set at 26.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9555, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2331. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0463. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0627. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0953. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9973, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9647. The third support level lies at $0.9483 if the price breaches the second support level.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 544.90 million, the company has a total of 392,419K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 537,340 K while annual income is -118,220 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 111,450 K while its latest quarter income was 7,290 K.