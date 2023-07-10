Investors must take note of Denison Mines Corp.’s (DNN) performance last week, which was -0.81%.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) on July 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.16, soaring 4.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.25 and dropped to $1.15 before settling in for the closing price of $1.17. Within the past 52 weeks, DNN’s price has moved between $0.92 and $1.53.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 1.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -26.70%. With a float of $810.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $832.83 million.

In an organization with 66 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -156.66, operating margin of -205.45, and the pretax margin is +88.36.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Uranium industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Denison Mines Corp. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +84.71 while generating a return on equity of 3.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 93.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.75 million. That was better than the volume of 4.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Denison Mines Corp.’s (DNN) raw stochastic average was set at 63.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1452, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1771. However, in the short run, Denison Mines Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2600. Second resistance stands at $1.3000. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3550. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1650, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1100. The third support level lies at $1.0700 if the price breaches the second support level.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 975.40 million based on 835,772K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,030 K and income totals 11,040 K. The company made 800 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,770 K in sales during its previous quarter.