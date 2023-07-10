Investors must take note of Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s (DLR) performance last week, which was 1.72%.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) on July 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $114.00, plunging -0.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $114.95 and dropped to $113.38 before settling in for the closing price of $114.49. Within the past 52 weeks, DLR’s price has moved between $85.76 and $138.09.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 13.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -80.90%. With a float of $287.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $291.22 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3412 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.37, operating margin of +14.10, and the pretax margin is +8.78.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Specialty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Digital Realty Trust Inc. is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12, was worth 73,969. In this transaction CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of this company sold 700 shares at a rate of $105.67, taking the stock ownership to the 7,134 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s Director sold 1,500 for $97.47, making the entire transaction worth $146,205. This insider now owns 10,176 shares in total.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.22) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +8.05 while generating a return on equity of 2.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.02% during the next five years compared to 2.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) saw its 5-day average volume 2.59 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.90.

During the past 100 days, Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s (DLR) raw stochastic average was set at 91.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $101.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $102.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $114.71 in the near term. At $115.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $116.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $113.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $112.47. The third support level lies at $111.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 33.36 billion based on 297,252K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,692 M and income totals 377,680 K. The company made 1,339 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 68,730 K in sales during its previous quarter.