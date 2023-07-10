Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) is 56.49% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On July 07, 2023, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) opened at $9.72, higher 3.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.79 and dropped to $9.15 before settling in for the closing price of $9.26. Price fluctuations for JOBY have ranged from $3.15 to $11.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -46.90% at the time writing. With a float of $407.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $605.18 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1422 employees.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airports & Air Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Joby Aviation Inc. is 41.74%, while institutional ownership is 28.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30, was worth 604,302. In this transaction Head of Aircraft OEM of this company sold 57,873 shares at a rate of $10.44, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 29, when Company’s CEO and Chief Architect sold 1,153,394 for $10.68, making the entire transaction worth $12,322,780. This insider now owns 58,361,827 shares in total.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by -$0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -20.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 33.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY)

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) saw its 5-day average volume 19.05 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Joby Aviation Inc.’s (JOBY) raw stochastic average was set at 70.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 169.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.84 in the near term. At $10.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.85. The third support level lies at $8.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Key Stats

There are currently 630,979K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -258,040 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -113,390 K.