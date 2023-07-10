Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 14,057 M

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $32.03, down -1.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.09 and dropped to $31.72 before settling in for the closing price of $32.20. Over the past 52 weeks, KDP has traded in a range of $30.47-$41.31.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 16.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -33.20%. With a float of $886.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.41 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 28000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.74, operating margin of +20.03, and the pretax margin is +12.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is 37.20%, while institutional ownership is 54.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 32,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $32.00, taking the stock ownership to the 37,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Director bought 1,500 for $31.88, making the entire transaction worth $47,820. This insider now owns 36,001 shares in total.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.33) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.22 while generating a return on equity of 5.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.27% during the next five years compared to -25.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s (KDP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 58.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) saw its 5-day average volume 8.99 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 8.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s (KDP) raw stochastic average was set at 22.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 16.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $31.99 in the near term. At $32.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 45.20 billion has total of 1,403,776K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,057 M in contrast with the sum of 1,436 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,353 M and last quarter income was 467,000 K.