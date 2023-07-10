Search
Sana Meer
Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) posted a -3.97% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) on July 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.57, soaring 0.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.63 and dropped to $4.5601 before settling in for the closing price of $4.55. Within the past 52 weeks, KGC’s price has moved between $3.00 and $5.57.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 0.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -86.10%. With a float of $1.21 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.22 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8970 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.85, operating margin of +10.08, and the pretax margin is +3.09.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Gold industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Kinross Gold Corporation is 0.27%, while institutional ownership is 69.90%.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.92 while generating a return on equity of 0.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -86.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

Looking closely at Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC), its last 5-days average volume was 9.01 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 13.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Kinross Gold Corporation’s (KGC) raw stochastic average was set at 54.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.36. However, in the short run, Kinross Gold Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.63. Second resistance stands at $4.66. The third major resistance level sits at $4.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.49.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.58 billion based on 1,227,563K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,455 M and income totals -605,200 K. The company made 929,300 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 90,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.

