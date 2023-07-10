Last month’s performance of 13.86% for Teekay Corporation (TK) is certainly impressive

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $6.34, up 3.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.61 and dropped to $6.33 before settling in for the closing price of $6.32. Over the past 52 weeks, TK has traded in a range of $2.54-$6.75.

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -8.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 135.00%. With a float of $68.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.62, operating margin of +19.79, and the pretax margin is +17.73.

Teekay Corporation (TK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Teekay Corporation is 41.70%, while institutional ownership is 32.40%.

Teekay Corporation (TK) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +3.09 while generating a return on equity of 6.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 135.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 16.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Teekay Corporation’s (TK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.21

Technical Analysis of Teekay Corporation (TK)

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.76 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Teekay Corporation’s (TK) raw stochastic average was set at 89.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.68 in the near term. At $6.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.22. The third support level lies at $6.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 606.87 million has total of 98,318K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,190 M in contrast with the sum of 78,410 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 418,700 K and last quarter income was 48,760 K.