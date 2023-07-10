Last month’s performance of -15.41% for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is certainly impressive

On July 07, 2023, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) opened at $6.055, higher 0.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.26 and dropped to $6.055 before settling in for the closing price of $6.10. Price fluctuations for SBSW have ranged from $5.96 to $12.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 24.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -42.40% at the time writing. With a float of $707.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $707.64 million.

In an organization with 84481 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.06, operating margin of +24.13, and the pretax margin is +19.25.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.32) by $0.72. This company achieved a net margin of +13.30 while generating a return on equity of 21.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.54% during the next five years compared to 37.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.36 and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.04 million. That was better than the volume of 3.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s (SBSW) raw stochastic average was set at 4.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.17. However, in the short run, Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.26. Second resistance stands at $6.36. The third major resistance level sits at $6.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.95. The third support level lies at $5.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Key Stats

There are currently 707,642K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.30 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,477 M according to its annual income of 1,128 M.