Last month’s performance of 2.30% for The Home Depot Inc. (HD) is certainly impressive

July 07, 2023, The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) trading session started at the price of $301.99, that was 0.26% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $305.63 and dropped to $300.89 before settling in for the closing price of $302.02. A 52-week range for HD has been $265.61 – $347.25.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 9.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 7.40%. With a float of $1.00 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.01 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 471600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.97, operating margin of +15.27, and the pretax margin is +14.28.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Home Depot Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of The Home Depot Inc. is 0.08%, while institutional ownership is 71.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 440,222. In this transaction EVP – Outside Sales & Service of this company sold 1,502 shares at a rate of $293.09, taking the stock ownership to the 13,958 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s EVP – Merchandising sold 6,403 for $311.65, making the entire transaction worth $1,995,495. This insider now owns 25,241 shares in total.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $3.8) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +10.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.85% during the next five years compared to 17.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Home Depot Inc. (HD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 58.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.42, a number that is poised to hit 4.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) saw its 5-day average volume 3.0 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.44.

During the past 100 days, The Home Depot Inc.’s (HD) raw stochastic average was set at 55.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $296.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $300.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $305.33 in the near term. At $307.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $310.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $300.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $298.37. The third support level lies at $295.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) Key Stats

There are 1,005,376K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 303.64 billion. As of now, sales total 157,403 M while income totals 17,105 M. Its latest quarter income was 37,257 M while its last quarter net income were 3,873 M.