Last month’s performance of -6.55% for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) is certainly impressive

On July 07, 2023, Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) opened at $4.47, lower -5.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.52 and dropped to $4.28 before settling in for the closing price of $4.54. Price fluctuations for HBI have ranged from $3.85 to $11.77 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -0.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -125.60% at the time writing. With a float of $345.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $350.44 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 51000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.46, operating margin of +9.17, and the pretax margin is +5.66.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hanesbrands Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 28,065. In this transaction GC, Corp Sec and CCO of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $9.36, taking the stock ownership to the 3,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $9.11, making the entire transaction worth $18,220. This insider now owns 26,913 shares in total.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -2.10 while generating a return on equity of -23.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 81.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -125.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.80% during the next five years compared to -30.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

The latest stats from [Hanesbrands Inc., HBI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.61 million was inferior to 10.95 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Hanesbrands Inc.’s (HBI) raw stochastic average was set at 20.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.60. The third major resistance level sits at $4.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.12. The third support level lies at $3.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) Key Stats

There are currently 349,530K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.59 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,234 M according to its annual income of -127,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,389 M and its income totaled -34,400 K.