Last month’s performance of 83.58% for Cybin Inc. (CYBN) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on July 07, 2023, with Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) stock priced at $0.48, down -3.54% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.49 and dropped to $0.43 before settling in for the closing price of $0.48. CYBN’s price has ranged from $0.21 to $1.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 36.70%. With a float of $147.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $196.01 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 50 workers is very important to gauge.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Cybin Inc. is 22.29%, while institutional ownership is 7.86%.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -76.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cybin Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cybin Inc. (CYBN)

The latest stats from [Cybin Inc., CYBN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.45 million was superior to 1.69 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Cybin Inc.’s (CYBN) raw stochastic average was set at 64.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3100, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4012. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4896. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5162. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5460. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4332, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4034. The third support level lies at $0.3768 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 120.10 million, the company has a total of 200,250K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -35,930 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -10,140 K.