Last month’s performance of 95.03% for Iris Energy Limited (IREN) is certainly impressive

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $5.81, up 9.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.08 and dropped to $5.81 before settling in for the closing price of $6.09. Over the past 52 weeks, IREN has traded in a range of $1.02-$6.94.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -834.40%. With a float of $46.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.03 million.

In an organization with 102 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.14, operating margin of +0.78, and the pretax margin is -706.41.

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Iris Energy Limited is 23.97%, while institutional ownership is 21.80%.

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$2.71 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$2.59. This company achieved a net margin of -711.03 while generating a return on equity of -242.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -834.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Iris Energy Limited’s (IREN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Iris Energy Limited (IREN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.37 million. That was better than the volume of 1.0 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Iris Energy Limited’s (IREN) raw stochastic average was set at 92.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 140.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.99. However, in the short run, Iris Energy Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.23. Second resistance stands at $7.79. The third major resistance level sits at $8.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.25. The third support level lies at $4.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 334.77 million has total of 54,983K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 59,050 K in contrast with the sum of -419,770 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,050 K and last quarter income was -94,680 K.