Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing 374Water Inc. (SCWO) to new highs

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $2.16, down -6.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.2372 and dropped to $1.94 before settling in for the closing price of $2.16. Over the past 52 weeks, SCWO has traded in a range of $1.76-$5.17.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 28.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -10.00%. With a float of $57.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.15 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 23 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -45.63, operating margin of -157.72, and the pretax margin is -155.53.

374Water Inc. (SCWO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. The insider ownership of 374Water Inc. is 54.50%, while institutional ownership is 5.00%.

374Water Inc. (SCWO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -155.53 while generating a return on equity of -45.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at 374Water Inc.’s (SCWO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 79.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04

Technical Analysis of 374Water Inc. (SCWO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.28 million, its volume of 0.41 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, 374Water Inc.’s (SCWO) raw stochastic average was set at 2.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.20 in the near term. At $2.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.60.

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 278.70 million has total of 129,028K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,020 K in contrast with the sum of -4,690 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 800 K and last quarter income was -1,640 K.