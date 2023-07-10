Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Canaan Inc. (CAN) to new highs

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) on July 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.25, soaring 10.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.56 and dropped to $2.24 before settling in for the closing price of $2.24. Within the past 52 weeks, CAN’s price has moved between $1.83 and $4.54.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 27.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -75.70%. With a float of $168.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $189.19 million.

The firm has a total of 541 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.93, operating margin of +8.57, and the pretax margin is +13.94.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.2) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +11.11 while generating a return on equity of 12.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Canaan Inc. (CAN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canaan Inc. (CAN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Canaan Inc., CAN], we can find that recorded value of 2.6 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Canaan Inc.’s (CAN) raw stochastic average was set at 47.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.75. The third major resistance level sits at $2.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.97.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 423.81 million based on 168,414K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 634,880 K and income totals 70,510 K. The company made 55,230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -84,370 K in sales during its previous quarter.