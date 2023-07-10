Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) to new highs

A new trading day began on July 07, 2023, with Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) stock priced at $4.24, up 3.76% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.50 and dropped to $4.24 before settling in for the closing price of $4.25. CYH’s price has ranged from $1.88 to $8.01 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -4.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -79.90%. With a float of $126.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.69 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 66000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.96, operating margin of +5.96, and the pretax margin is +2.86.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Community Health Systems Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 2,352,000. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 800,000 shares at a rate of $2.94, taking the stock ownership to the 4,059,196 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 200,000 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $600,000. This insider now owns 3,259,196 shares in total.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.43 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -79.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.95% during the next five years compared to 15.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Community Health Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH)

Looking closely at Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH), its last 5-days average volume was 1.38 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Community Health Systems Inc.’s (CYH) raw stochastic average was set at 28.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.12. However, in the short run, Community Health Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.53. Second resistance stands at $4.64. The third major resistance level sits at $4.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.01.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 581.19 million, the company has a total of 136,742K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,211 M while annual income is 46,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,108 M while its latest quarter income was -51,000 K.