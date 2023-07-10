Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) to new highs

July 07, 2023, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) trading session started at the price of $4.23, that was 11.11% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.56 and dropped to $4.17 before settling in for the closing price of $4.05. A 52-week range for CBD has been $2.54 – $4.43.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -17.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -112.70%. With a float of $158.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $270.00 million.

The firm has a total of 110000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.46, operating margin of -0.39, and the pretax margin is -6.41.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao stocks. The insider ownership of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao is 57.40%, while institutional ownership is 5.80%.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -5.94 while generating a return on equity of -8.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -112.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao, CBD], we can find that recorded value of 1.48 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s (CBD) raw stochastic average was set at 97.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.80. The third major resistance level sits at $5.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.87.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) Key Stats

There are 269,455K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.10 billion. As of now, sales total 3,355 M while income totals -33,320 K. Its latest quarter income was 865,480 K while its last quarter net income were -47,740 K.