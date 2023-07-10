Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) to new highs

A new trading day began on July 07, 2023, with Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) stock priced at $1.51, down -6.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.60 and dropped to $1.31 before settling in for the closing price of $1.47. RGTI’s price has ranged from $0.36 to $5.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -108.10%. With a float of $114.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.78 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 144 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Rigetti Computing Inc. is 10.60%, while institutional ownership is 45.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 03, was worth 10,240. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,000 shares at a rate of $1.28, taking the stock ownership to the 140,810 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 12, when Company’s Director sold 40,447 for $1.41, making the entire transaction worth $57,030. This insider now owns 26,989 shares in total.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -15.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rigetti Computing Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.32 million, its volume of 6.16 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Rigetti Computing Inc.’s (RGTI) raw stochastic average was set at 76.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 148.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 146.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8702, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0478. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5433 in the near term. At $1.7167, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1367. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9633.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 190.80 million, the company has a total of 129,823K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,100 K while annual income is -71,520 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,200 K while its latest quarter income was -23,350 K.