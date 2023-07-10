Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) to new highs

A new trading day began on July 07, 2023, with Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) stock priced at $174.11, down -0.64% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $177.07 and dropped to $173.58 before settling in for the closing price of $174.82. TXN’s price has ranged from $145.97 to $186.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.80%. With a float of $905.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $907.00 million.

The firm has a total of 33000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.76, operating margin of +51.91, and the pretax margin is +50.09.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Texas Instruments Incorporated is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 86.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 13, was worth 212,003. In this transaction Sr. Vice President of this company sold 1,200 shares at a rate of $176.67, taking the stock ownership to the 30,357 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s Director sold 3,068 for $181.69, making the entire transaction worth $557,425. This insider now owns 11,773 shares in total.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.85 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +43.48 while generating a return on equity of 62.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 20.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Texas Instruments Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3870.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.91, a number that is poised to hit 1.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Texas Instruments Incorporated, TXN], we can find that recorded value of 4.18 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.70.

During the past 100 days, Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (TXN) raw stochastic average was set at 52.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $170.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $171.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $175.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $178.27. The third major resistance level sits at $179.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $172.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $171.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $169.01.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 158.68 billion, the company has a total of 907,654K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 20,028 M while annual income is 8,749 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,379 M while its latest quarter income was 1,708 M.