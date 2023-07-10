Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) volume exceeds 0.84 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on July 07, 2023, with Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) stock priced at $0.1585, up 17.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1923 and dropped to $0.1585 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. YVR’s price has ranged from $0.13 to $0.56 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -8.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -82.60%. With a float of $15.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 26 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -365.48, operating margin of -800.69, and the pretax margin is -1665.45.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Liquid Media Group Ltd. is 21.60%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -1664.44 while generating a return on equity of -177.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80

Technical Analysis of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)

Looking closely at Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.3 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s (YVR) raw stochastic average was set at 29.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 155.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1617, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2246. However, in the short run, Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2035. Second resistance stands at $0.2148. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2373. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1697, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1472. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1359.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.20 million, the company has a total of 19,199K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 770 K while annual income is -12,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,530 K while its latest quarter income was -1,420 K.