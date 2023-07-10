Search
Shaun Noe
Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is expecting -0.16% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On July 07, 2023, Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) opened at $18.37, higher 0.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.65 and dropped to $18.37 before settling in for the closing price of $18.39. Price fluctuations for MFC have ranged from $14.92 to $20.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -27.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.90% at the time writing. With a float of $1.84 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.86 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 40000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Manulife Financial Corporation is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 53.70%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.6) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +45.89 while generating a return on equity of 12.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.42% during the next five years compared to 30.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.26 million, its volume of 3.53 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Manulife Financial Corporation’s (MFC) raw stochastic average was set at 37.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.66 in the near term. At $18.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.10.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Key Stats

There are currently 1,839,602K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 33.83 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,189 M according to its annual income of 5,525 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,549 M and its income totaled 1,002 M.

