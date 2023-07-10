Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) is expecting -3.07% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) on July 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.50, soaring 3.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.085 and dropped to $11.50 before settling in for the closing price of $11.59. Within the past 52 weeks, MLCO’s price has moved between $4.70 and $14.45.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -23.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -18.20%. With a float of $147.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $441.90 million.

The firm has a total of 16908 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -15.76, operating margin of -53.89, and the pretax margin is -80.89.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Resorts & Casinos industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is 33.50%, while institutional ownership is 43.40%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.31) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -68.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to -37.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, MLCO], we can find that recorded value of 2.08 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s (MLCO) raw stochastic average was set at 40.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.45. The third major resistance level sits at $12.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.05.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.02 billion based on 445,089K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,350 M and income totals -930,530 K. The company made 716,480 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -81,290 K in sales during its previous quarter.