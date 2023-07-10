Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) volume exceeds 5.79 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $0.1926, down -2.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.194 and dropped to $0.1856 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Over the past 52 weeks, MMAT has traded in a range of $0.17-$2.34.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 78.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.30%. With a float of $267.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $368.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 239 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -36.44, operating margin of -816.31, and the pretax margin is -832.70.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Meta Materials Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 11,626. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 18,454 shares at a rate of $0.63, taking the stock ownership to the 21,103 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 17,372 for $0.63, making the entire transaction worth $10,944. This insider now owns 14,274 shares in total.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -775.50 while generating a return on equity of -22.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Looking closely at Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT), its last 5-days average volume was 6.28 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 2.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2139, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7674. However, in the short run, Meta Materials Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1923. Second resistance stands at $0.1973. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2007. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1839, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1805. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1755.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 89.80 million has total of 467,206K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,200 K in contrast with the sum of -79,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,410 K and last quarter income was -18,670 K.