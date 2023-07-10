MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is expecting 17.41% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $15.41, up 1.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.71 and dropped to $15.41 before settling in for the closing price of $15.38. Over the past 52 weeks, MTG has traded in a range of $12.13-$16.07.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 51.00%. With a float of $285.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $290.99 million.

The firm has a total of 683 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of MGIC Investment Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 115,480. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,296 shares at a rate of $13.92, taking the stock ownership to the 8,821 shares.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.5) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +73.79 while generating a return on equity of 18.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.09% during the next five years compared to 16.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MGIC Investment Corporation’s (MTG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MGIC Investment Corporation, MTG], we can find that recorded value of 1.79 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, MGIC Investment Corporation’s (MTG) raw stochastic average was set at 87.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.87. The third major resistance level sits at $16.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.12.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.41 billion has total of 286,618K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,173 M in contrast with the sum of 865,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 283,970 K and last quarter income was 154,550 K.